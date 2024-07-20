Speed up Mahakumbh-2025 works, maintain quality: CM in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 in a meeting held at circuit house with the officials of the departments concerned here. He directed the officials to complete the works related to the mega religious fair by October while maintaining quality. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewing preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 in a meeting in Prayagraj on July 20. (HT photo)

Kumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand gave a detailed presentation to Yogi regarding the different development works going on for Mahakumbh-2025. The other concerned departments also presented the progress reports of the Mahakumbh works before the CM.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure a clean, green and safe Mahakumbh. The CM, while reviewing the works of Nagar Nigam, said instead of hoardings, the municipal corporation should put up display boards on PPT mode for broadcasting multiple advertisements at a time.

Big hoardings on the rooftops and terraces of homes should be removed to avoid Mumbai and Lucknow like mishaps, Yogi said. The signages in mela area and in the city should be in Hindi, English, Sanskrit and other regional languages as people from South India and even Nepal arrive in large numbers for the mega event.

Public facilities should be increased in mela area and in the city and arrangements of toilets, night shelters etc should be made near parking lots and railway stations, he added. The CM said the Mahakumbh will get a global recognition as a “Divya” and “Bhavya” Mahakumbh if it is organised on models of cleanliness, safety and order.

There should be regular communication with stakeholders, public representatives, local traders and industrialists, different organisations, Akhara Parishad and seers. “Bhardwaj Ashram and Dwadash (12) Madhav temples are the identity of Prayagraj. A special focus should be laid on them to return their ancient glory,” the CM said.

Rates of boats should be fixed and workers engaged in different works like cleaning, electricity etc should be given proper training and given uniform and unique codes. Single use plastic should be banned at Mahakumbh. The boatmen should have life jackets and should be given proper training.

Each and every pilgrim should be treated well by police personnel. AI and other techniques should be used for traffic and crowd management. Electricity supply should be smooth and uninterrupted, Yogi said. The CM also took information regarding the number of buses to be used during the mega religious event and said that shuttle buses should be used.

Reviewing works of Bridge Corporation, PWD, irrigation, Ganga Pollution Control Board, health and other departments, Yogi instructed them to complete them on time. Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” and MLAs of all constituencies of the district also gave their suggestions during the meeting.

CM Yogi garlanded the statue of Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad and planted a sapling at Circuit House under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative ‘ek ped ma ke naam’. Yogi later visited the residence of cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and gave blessings to his newly-wed son and daughter-in-law. The CM also performed puja at Bade Hanumanji temple.

‘Women protection home soon’

A women protection home will come up on the land freed from mafia near the airport in Prayagraj, the CM said on Saturday. The protection home will be similar to Krishna Kutir in Mathura and will house aged and destitute women along with girls and women who have to leave their homes due to harassment and other reasons, he added.

Yogi also instructed the officials to construct more houses for the poor on the land freed from mafias in the district.