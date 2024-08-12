 Speed up work of e-ways, highways in U.P.: Akhilesh writes to Gadkari - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speed up work of e-ways, highways in U.P.: Akhilesh writes to Gadkari

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 13, 2024 05:30 AM IST

SP president’s letter comes at a time when CM Yogi is in Delhi for administrative meeting with the Centre over state’s development works

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday wrote to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the construction of multiple expressways and highways in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT file)
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT file)

Akhilesh’s letter comes at a time when UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for administrative meeting with the Centre over state’s development works. Later in the day, Yogi met Gadkari there.

Akhilesh Yadav has raised the demand for the completion of the 408.77 km Chambal Expressway between Etawah ((Uttar Pradesh) and Kota (Rajasthan). The letter also demands the completion of a six-lane highway from Gwalior to Lipulekh.

Besides, the letter demands connecting the Bundelkhand Expressway to Satna and joining the expressway from Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) to Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Speed up work of e-ways, highways in U.P.: Akhilesh writes to Gadkari
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On