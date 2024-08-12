Speed up work of e-ways, highways in U.P.: Akhilesh writes to Gadkari

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday wrote to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari regarding the construction of multiple expressways and highways in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT file)

Akhilesh’s letter comes at a time when UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for administrative meeting with the Centre over state’s development works. Later in the day, Yogi met Gadkari there.

Akhilesh Yadav has raised the demand for the completion of the 408.77 km Chambal Expressway between Etawah ((Uttar Pradesh) and Kota (Rajasthan). The letter also demands the completion of a six-lane highway from Gwalior to Lipulekh.

Besides, the letter demands connecting the Bundelkhand Expressway to Satna and joining the expressway from Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) to Haridwar (Uttarakhand).