Speeding truck rams into roadside eatery in UP's Etawah; 4 dead

At least four people were killed and two injured after a speeding truck rammed into a roadside eatery on the Etawah-Kanour highway in the Ikdil area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The accident took place around 10:30 pm on Saturday, according to police officials.

The truck being replaced from the accident site.(PTI)

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma said the truck came from the Kanpur side and was being driven at a high speed in the service lane, following which the driver lost control and crashed into the eatery.

“The truck has a Jharkhand number plate. We have taken it into possession. We started relief work when we reached the spot. Relief and rescue work is going on,” the SSP said. The truck driver was found to be drunk and he has been arrested.

All four persons were in their 30s and identified as Suraj, Talib, Sanjay Kumar and eatery owner Kuldeep Kumar. Two others, Saurabh Kumar and Rahul Kumar were admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data charted UP second in the list among all states and union territories in the number of accidental deaths of children under the age of 18. The report for 2021 shows that at least 4,518 children under the age of 18 lost their lives in various accidents across UP.

(With inputs from agencies)

