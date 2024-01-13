Spl teams to inspect safety of power infra in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The department of electricity safety has constituted special teams comprising 14 officials to conduct safety inspections of all power installations like lines, transformers, poles and sub-stations and take corrective measures if needed to avoid any electricity accident in Ayodhya on January 22. The teams will meticulously check power infrastructure in the temple , tent cities and hotels and on the way between the airport and the temple. (Pic for representation)

To be deployed from January 16 to 24, these teams will meticulously check power infrastructure in the temple , tent cities and hotels and on the way between the airport and the temple.

“We have made special teams of officials directing them to minutely check electricity poles, transformers, over-head lines and wiring etc to ensure that they are safe,” said director, electricity safety, GK Singh who personally visited Ayodhya on Thursday .

He said that during his inspection, he found 33-kv line positioned above the tent city in Saket to be unsafe and recommended that it either be relocated or guarded properly to mitigate any potential risk.

Chief engineer Ayodhya Harish Bansal said that relocation of the line was not possible, but all possible measures would be taken for its safety. “We will guard the 33 kv line as pointed out by the electricity safety department to avoid any risk of the line falling,” he told HT.

The action is in line with the directions issued by additional chief secretary, Mahesh Gupta following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s review meeting in Ayodhya on January 9.

The CM had asked officials to take all steps for uninterrupted power supply and safety of electricity infrastructure in Ayodhya in view of a large gathering expected during the consecration event on January 22.