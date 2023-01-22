Sqn Ldr Toolika Rani appointed Uttar Pradesh’s G20 brand ambassador

The state higher education department has appointed Squadron leader Toolika Rani, a former Indian Air Force officer, the brand ambassador of G20 summit meetings in Uttar Pradesh. She will take part in the functions to be organised in the universities and colleges across Uttar Pradesh as the G20 brand ambassador.

“It is an honour and privilege to get appointed as brand ambassador for this important event,” said Toolika Rani, the first woman from Uttar Pradesh to climb Mt Everest in 2012 as well as the first Indian woman to climb Asia’s highest volcano Mt Damavand.

“I will influence the students to divert their energy to constructive things and contribute towards economic development of U.P.,” she said. She has done total 24 mountaineering and trekking expeditions in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Iran and Africa, including Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mt Elbrus in Russia. An award-winning author, international motivational speaker (TEDx), she is also an assistant professor of history.

For her outstanding achievements, she has received 17 awards, including Rani Laxmibai Bravery Award from U.P. government, and Global Woman Award from FICCI. Her appointment as the G20 brand ambassador will infuse patriotism and inspiration in the youth and women.

Toolika Rani was also the brand ambassador of the voter awareness generation systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme of Election Commission of India in the 2022 U.P. assembly elections.