Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
lucknow news

Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election

Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, besides three independent candidates are in the fray for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat
Polling parties leaving for polling booth for MLC election. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.

“All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of MLC (local bodies) election for Agra and Firozabad constituency. Security arrangements have been updated for ensuring free and fair polling at 16 polling centres in Agra and nine polling centres in Firozabad district,” stated Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

“In all, 1421 male members and 902 female representatives will cast their votes on Saturday in Agra district while 899 male and 700 female local bodies members will cast their vote in Firozabad district, informed Singh.

For Agra-Firozabad MLC (local bodies) election, former city unit president of BJP, Vijay Shivhare, is in the fray against Dilip Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party.

There are three independent candidates in the fray, including Hasnu Ram Ambedkari (75), who is contesting his 95th election. He has fought all the elections including that of MP, MLA, President of India and many others losing his deposit on almost all the occasions. Ambedkari has never allowed any election to go by without his participation from Agra district.

RELATED STORIES

In this election, members of nagar nigam, cantonment board, district panchayat, nagar panchayat, chetra panchayat and nagar palika parishad cast their votes. After BJP’s recent victory in the UP assembly elections, all eyes are now on the MLC elections.

Although BJP had won all nine assembly seats in Agra, Samajwadi Party managed to hold sway in Firozabad, where it won three assembly seats, leaving only two for BJP.

In the Braj region, comprising Agra and Aligarh divisions, the Agra-Firozabad is the only seat where voting will be held on Saturday.

Earlier, BJP candidate Rishipal Singh was declared unopposed from Aligarh-Hathras seat after the rejection of Samajwadi Party candidate’s nomination paper.

Besides this, the nomination papers of two other Samajwadi Party candidates were also rejected from Mainpuri-Mathura-Etah MLC (local bodies seat), paving the way for the unopposed victory of BJP candidates Om Prakash Singh and Ashish Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP