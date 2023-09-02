Lucknowites gear up for high voltage encounter

Stage is all set for the much anticipated and high voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match, to be played today at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. We found out what’s in store for the cricket lovers in the city, with hotels, restaurants and other food joints offering discounts, free screening, special menu and drinks – there is much in line for all. Match being screened (HT)

“Happening after four years, ODIs between India and Pak are a serious business, always! At The Regnant we have set-up the biggest screen of 20 x 12 feet while at Golden Blossom Imperial Resorts we will also screen the live-wire match. To make the platter fun-filled we have a large menu to pick from along with floating offers. There is much more waiting for our patrons,” says, owner, Arjun Arora.

He is keeping his fingers crossed and adds, “If it rains we have more India-Pak ties ahead both in Asia Cup and ICC World Cup in October.”

90-year-old Oudh Gymkhana Club too will be showcasing the match for its members and guests on the giant screen placed on lawn side and on all TVs. Lucknow Golf Club’s secretary Labir Singh Bisht shares, “In all our restaurants we will relay the much-awaited India-Pak match. If according to prediction it rains we will relay our ongoing Golf Night League on the giant LED screen.”

Nida Fatima, general manager, Pack-n-Chew, says, “Cricket is India’s favourite sport and we all know how much people love this game. So, the support for Team India will be on its peak with our new menu. Along with free screening on orders above ₹500 there will be 1+1 complimentary mocktail.”

Himanshu Dhanuk of Black Brew House tells that they are offering second beer for ₹2 on the day. “It’s time again to let the dice roll for the ODI encounter to be held after the June 2019 match that India won by 89 runs. Amid the high adrenaline rush, the match promises to be a treat for cricket fans all over the world,” he says.

For those who want to keep in high spirits while cheering for their team there are plenty of options. “Sizzling fire grilled skewers with four pints of beer and you get to cheer for team India at an economical price. We want people to enjoy the much awaited one-on-one with all fanfare,” says Roshan Mendonsa, general manager, Hyatt Regency.

Also, there are a few who have decided to double up the celebration and enjoy. Lucknowite Naresh Saxena who had party booked for his new born grandson at a city hotel ensured arrangement of India-Pak match viewing at the venue. “We had zeroed in on the day as it was a weekend but when we started to invite people it was then we came to know about the match! So, we asked the hotel to make the match viewing arrangement for our guests too,” he informs.

