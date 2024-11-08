Stagger school closure timings to curb air pollution: Lko DM

Schools in the state capital will close at different timings, crossings with traffic jam issues will get pavements, water sprinklers and smog-guns will hit roads while waste from construction sites will be lifted and disposed of by Nagar Nigam, to curb air pollution. For representation only (HT File Photo)

These were some of the directions given by district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar to ensure curbing air pollution at a meeting held on Friday.

The district inspector of schools (DIOS) and basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) were told to manage different timings of closure for schools to avoid traffic jams, a key contributor to air pollution. This would particularly apply to schools that are located close by.

Mechanical sweeping machines will be put to use on roads, along with water sprinklers and anti-smog guns. Also a chart of air pollution levels will be made on a round-the-clock basis.

Also, awareness about stubble burning is to be raised among farmers. The DM told officials to identify hotspots in the city for air pollution and ensure sprinkling of water at all such spots.

Representatives of industry associations were told to manage different timings of industries to reduce emission levels, for the coming 15 days.

During the day, Lucknow recorded an AQI of 191, which is in moderate category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Officials from the CPCB, Nagar Nigam, forest, urban development, National Highways Authority of India, agriculture, transport, Jal Nigam and other departments participated in the meeting. The officials were told to implement the changes as directed and with immediate effect.

The progress will be monitored and further changes to the directives will be given keeping in view the air quality in the district.