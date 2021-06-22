Standing by artistes for a better tomorrow

Pandemic has hit several industries fairly hard and many have been rendered jobless. One such sector that has suffered unrecoverable losses and left many without work is the industry of performing arts. Artistes, largely dependent on live shows, from the field of theatre, singing, dance; music and other folk arts are bearing the brunt due to the ongoing pandemic.

Pained with their suffering, some artistes, associations and individuals have come forward to support them.

Sufi-Kathak founder Manjari Chaturvedi, with support of a few, is helping distressed 180 artistes’ families — largely from Uttar Pradesh — in tune of ₹3000-5000 every month.

“When lockdown started and we were busy baking cakes and posting recipes, I got a call from a qawaal who shared that they were literally starving. I transferred some amount to him that followed more requests. Thinking on how to help them, I sent messages to my contacts on phone list and social media with an option of either send directly or through us,” says the kathak danseuse.

Initially, she supported 17 artistes and since then has been helping families from different part of country which has now reached to 180 families.

“Big thanks to the people who are supporting the cause. Like a doctor I know is funded 70 musicians! Organisations, foundations, fund-raisers, charitable institutions we are trying all means. Maximum people are from rural belt, but we also have SNA awardees and even a music teacher from Mumbai,” says Manjari.

She feels that governments must take initiatives with the kind of funds they have for art and culture.

Helping hands

Bureaucrat couple Dr Anita Bhatnagar and Ashu Jain on personal level supported around 200 artistes. “We supported them with ration packets and medicines. Artistes have huge self-respect and don’t come forward asking help so through our contacts we help them in a small way.”

City-based theatre body Kalakaar Association supported 36 artistes with ration kits while cash to some. “Mostly established artistes and Lucknowites have contributed and we trying best help performing artistes who are left workless in the pandemic,” says association president Sangam Bahuguna.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi shared an instance about an artiste. “For a programme I called a qawaal but I was told he is now in Aligarh making locks on daily wages. In absence of shows their situation has become bad to worse! Last year, with help of appeal from established artistes, we collected ₹38 lakhs and supported some 1,450 artistes. This year we have already transferred some amount to 30 artistes from the collection while on personal level have provided ration,” she said.

The singer informs that before the second wave government has organised programmes like Awadh Mahotsava and in Varanasi where artistes performed. “I have come to know that a series of online and later offline events will be held where artistes will get opportunity to perform and earn,” she said.

Perform & earn

Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Cultural Department and UP Sangeet Natak Academy is going to organize a two-day Ramayana Conclave in 10 cities where artistes will be given a platform to perform, informed a senior government official.

Manjari adds that uncertainty has made artistes suffer from depression. “Soon we are going to start an artiste sustainable programme and through these shows they will be able to perform and earn. Along with money, mental support is also what they need at this hour,” says the Sufi Kathak Foundation founder.