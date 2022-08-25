State govt launches week-long drive against drugs, illicit liquor

The state government launched a week-long drive to curb sale and supply of illegal drugs and liquor across the state.

In a press statement issued by the home department of the state, the officials said they have issued an order to carry out a comprehensive drive against illegal drugs and liquor till August 31. The action taken under the drive will be examined by a high-level committee on daily basis, said the press release.

Under the drive, the district level officials will submit details about action taken by them against illicit liquor and drugs smugglers and provide a certificate stating that these items are not being used in their districts.

The officials said the committee will examine the claims in the certificate and action will be taken in case of discrepancies.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said, “The district level officials have been asked to identify and take action against individuals involved in smuggling of illegal drugs and liquor under every police station area in the district.”

The officials have been asked to take strict action against those involved in production of illicit country made liquor. The government has further directed Government Railway Police (GRP) to ensure strict checking for drugs smuggling in trains.

This comes a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to confiscate the properties of those found involved in illicit liquor and drugs trade and put up their posters in public places.

While reviewing the campaign against illicit liquor and narcotics on Tuesday, the chief minister said involvement in such trade should be seen as a national crime, not just a criminal offence and ordered concerned officials to take strict action against such people. Following CM’s order, the state government has set up an ‘Anti-Narcotics Task Force’ (ANTF) to check drug trafficking, a spokesman said.

(With input from agencies)