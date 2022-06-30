UP govt’s reply on demolition: ‘Nameplate of Javed Mohd was affixed on gate of house’
sarin.jitendra@gmail.com
PRAYAGRAJ The state government on Thursday filed a counter-affidavit (reply) before the Allahabad high court on the petition filed by Parveen Fatima, wife of June 10 Prayagraj violence accused Javed Mohammad, challenging the demolition of her house on June 12.
In the reply, it was stated that the nameplate of Javed Mohammad was affixed on the gate of the house, which was demolished and office of ‘Welfare Party of India’ was being run in the house that was a residential area. This shows that Javed was the occupant of the house.
The court granted one week’s time to the petitioners (Parveen Fatima and her daughter Sumaiya Fatima) to file a rejoinder affidavit and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the case.
The bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Waiz Mian passed the order on the petition filed by Fatima and her daughter.
In its counter-affidavit, the state government also raised a preliminary objection on the maintainability of the writ petition.
According to the state government, the petitioner had not challenged the demolition order dated May 25 in the writ petition and the same was not brought on record and therefore the plea was liable to be dismissed.
Further, it was stated in the affidavit that as per law, any person aggrieved by the demolition order of the development authority has the alternative remedy of filing an appeal against the order before the chairman of the authority. Hence, the writ petition was not maintainable as an alternative remedy was available to the petitioners.
The petitioners had alleged that the house doesn’t belong to Javed Mohammad, but is owned by his wife Fatima who had received the same as a gift from her parents before her marriage and the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) did not serve any notice on her. A notice, with the house number listed, was addressed to her husband Mohammad Javed, activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of allegedly instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks targeting the Prophet.
-
39-year-old captive elephant rescued by U.P. forest department from Bhadohi
A 39-year-old elephant, deployed by its owner for begging as well as in wedding processions, was rescued by the forest department from Bhadohi while being transported to another state. She has now been kept under the care of Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, Mathura. A press statement issued by Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital on Thursday said the pachyderm—Rosie— was put under heavy and spiked chains and suffering from severe foot ailments and fragile health.
-
Covid-19: MP logs 126 new cases, 1 death; active tally at 550
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,369 on Thursday after the detection of 126 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,742, an official said. The recovery count increased by 65 to touch 10,33,077, leaving the state with 550 active cases, the official informed. With 7,353 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,03,192, he said.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 439 fresh Covid cases, 603 recoveries in 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh reported 439 fresh Covid cases from among 91418 samples tested in the past 24-hours, with a positivity rate of 0.4%. Also, 603 people recovered from the infection during the same period. A day before Uttar Pradesh had reported 548 new Covid cases. The state now has 3375 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation. State has reported a total 2090487 Covid cases and 23,538 deaths.
-
Yogi pulls up officials over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up officials of the district administration, municipal corporation and the Gorakhpur Development Authority over waterlogging in various localities of Gorakhpur after rainfall. He told officers that waterlogging will not be tolerated and action will be taken against slack officers. The CM collected feedback from officers about waterlogging in the city. Municipal commissioner Avinash Singh told the CM that water-logged areas had been cleared after installation of pumps.
-
13 Thokia gang members sentenced to life imprisonment for killing six U.P. STF men in 2007
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656609028373
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics