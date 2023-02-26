State hosted 24.87 crore tourists in 2022: Govt

High footfall at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and other religious destinations is expected to boost the state’s religious tourism potential further and create more jobs.

In the first six months of 2022, more than two crore people visited Ayodhya alone, government data suggests

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first six months of 2022, more than two crore people visited Ayodhya alone, government data suggests, adding out of the 24.87 crore tourists who visited the state last year, 4.10 lakh were from abroad.

It may be added that the Yogi Adityanath-led government had previously announced that it aimed to create 2.60 lakh jobs in the tourism sector alone, and one lakh more in projects related to the construction of hotels.

In the recently concluded Global Investors’ Summit-’23, the tourism and hospitality sectors received proposals worth ₹98,193 crore and ₹20,722 crore, respectively.

At the summit, Japan’s Hotel Management International (HMI) Group signed MOUs with the state government to construct and operate hotels in 30 UP cities, including Agra, Ayodhya and Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}