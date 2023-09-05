News / Cities / Lucknow News / Remarks against Sanatan Dharma attack on India’s culture: Mahana

Remarks against Sanatan Dharma attack on India's culture: Mahana

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 05, 2023 01:00 AM IST

“Sanatana Dharma is a way of life. It’s the truth and is identified with the culture of India,” said Mahana while speaking to media persons in an informal chat here.

The speaker of the state legislative assembly, Satish Mahana, on Tuesday said he was pained by the recent remarks against Sanatana Dharma made by a leader in Tamil Nadu.



Mahana said he has desisted from making any comments on any political controversy. He, however, felt the need to speak and make his point clear on the issue. He said such baseless remarks could not have any impact on Sanatana Dharma, and that they were an attack on the culture of India.

Mahana, who has undertaken a number of initiatives such as making the state legislative assembly paperless, said more such initiatives would be introduced in the coming weeks.

Sign out