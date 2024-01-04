State motivates people to stay healthy, opens subsidised gym in Lucknow

The ‘New My Gym’ was inaugurated at Dubagga here on Wednesday, mere days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the women’s half-marathon and spoke about the importance of physical fitness for collective development. To motivate people to take care of their health, the district administration is also offering subsidised membership slabs here. Minister Kaushal Kishore inaugurates first ‘New My Gym’ in Dubagga on Wednesday. (HT)

While inaugurating the gym, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore, who was also the organiser of the half-marathon on December 31, said, “It is the need of the hour to adopt a good lifestyle to keep oneself fit and healthy. Walking, jogging, yoga, exercise, gym - any one or all of these things can be adopted. With the opening of this ‘New My Gym’, people in the surrounding areas will get a dedicated place to maintain their health,” said Kishore.

The state is in the process of setting up such gyms and fitness centres in every zone and gram panchayat to encourage citizens to pursue physical fitness in their lives. The Youth Welfare Department has been tasked with setting up gyms and sports grounds in 100 gram panchayats and zones, as part of the ‘Khoob Khelo Khoob Badho’ initiative to encourage sporting talent from all corners of the state.

Meanwhile, the manager of the newly opened gym Mohammad Javed said the gym has been built on 2,500 square feet of area, and has a total of 30 pieces of equipment, including three work stations for cardio and eight for strength building workouts.

“Moreover, there is also a provision to focus on weight gain or weight loss, with Zumba and aerobics lessons,” he said. The gym currently has one trainer, and more will be hired as more clients sign up for membership.

The subsidised membership slabs made available by the district administration are at ₹3,500 for three months, ₹6,000 for six months and ₹9,000 for a year. “More attractive schemes will be implemented once we get more memberships,” said Javed.