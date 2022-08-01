State needs targeted approach to increase breastfeeding among mothers: Governor
Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said a targeted approach was needed to increase breastfeeding practice among mothers.
“It was a matter of concern that the percentage of breastfeeding has not risen in the state. There was a need to work in campaign mode. ‘Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support’ is this year’s theme, and it requires the support of one and all at the social level,” the governor said while launching the week-long campaign and events for breastfeeding awareness week.
The governor said that statistics on deliveries at government and private hospitals and those taking place at home should be sorted separately.
“It will enable us to find out where the breastfeeding data is lowest. Where there was a poor response to breastfeeding, the focus should be increased,” she said.
“An app should be developed to get the data of institutional deliveries in rural pockets also which also has data regarding breastfeeding,” she said.
One out of four newborns get mother’s milk within the first hour of birth which was a matter of concern despite 84% of institutional deliveries in the state. This suggests health staff need to focus more on promoting breastfeeding, she added.
Breastfeeding can prevent one-fifth of deaths among under-5 children: docs
About one-fifth of the deaths among under-5 children can be prevented with breastfeeding, said Prof MMA Faridi, principal of the Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (ELMCH).
On Monday, Prof Faridi while addressing an event organised on the first day of world breastfeeding awareness week, said, “According to the Lancet study, 13% of deaths in under-5 children can be prevented by breastfeeding alone. If continued with complementary feeding, another 7% of babies can be saved.”
Era University, vice-chancellor Farzana Mahdi said, “Possibility of ovarian and breast cancer also gets reduced in women who breastfeed their children. Breast milk provides newborns with essential nutrients to support growth and development.”
“Breast milk contains a perfect ratio of proteins and fats for babies. The macronutrients are specialised for human babies and better than any other food money can buy,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
“Women often encounter issues, such as not enough breast milk is produced, breast engorgement, blocked milk ducts, but these can be prevented with proper counselling and treatment,” said Prof Mahdi.
Dr Mala Kumar of KGMU said only six out of 10 children get mothers’ milk up to six months of age.
According to the national family health survey-5 (NFHS-5), 23.9% of children under the age of three are breastfed within one hour of birth in Uttar Pradesh, and this ratio was 25.2% in NFHS-4. NFHS-4 was released in 2015-16 and NFHS-5 in 2021.
