Event to honour 22 cops killed in 1922 Chauri Chaura incident scrapped

Breaking away from an annual practice, the state police department will not be honouring the 22 policemen who were killed in the Chauri Chaura incident of 1922, on Independence Day, senior police officials in Gorakhpur district have confirmed. The officials have decided that the programme organised every Independence Day to honour the cops in the town, would no longer be organised.

“Significant changes have been made to the event wherein the police officials who died when a mob set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station on February 4, 1922, were honoured. The changes were made considering the cops as employees of the British government in India,” superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

The change will be effective from the 76th anniversary of the independence, which is this year, the officials said, adding now tribute would be paid to the three civilians who were killed in the police firing during the non-cooperation movement on that day.

The issue was raised at the centenary programme of the incident last year. Then, the organising committee, headed by then divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar MG, sent a proposal to stop honouring the policemen to the government, which has given its nod to the request, district officials said.

Meanwhile, a grand programme is likely to be organised at Shaheed Sthal in the town to honour those who were convicted and hanged by the British government for taking part in the violence.

