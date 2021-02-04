What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, but the message was huge, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Chauri Chaura incident was not only limited to a police station being set on fire and added that the message conveyed by it was huge. Modi said that the fire was not just in the station but also in the hearts of people.
"Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. Message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," the Prime Minister said during the inauguration of the 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations.
More details will be added soon.
