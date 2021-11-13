State university will turn Azamgarh into Aryamgarh: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said laying of the foundation stone of a state university will really turn Azamgarh into Aryamgarh, emphasising that there should be no doubt about it now.

He was speaking at a function in Azamgarh before Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the gathering. Shah laid the foundation stone of the state university in Azamgarh. Yogi Adityanath welcomed Amit Shah by chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram.

“There should be no doubt that this university will truly turn Azamgarh into Aryamgarh,” the chief minister said.

Speaking about a ration scheme, he also said, “The government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has decided to provide free food grains, including wheat and rice, to all the 15 crore Antyodaya cardholders until Holi. The government has taken the responsibility of taking care of the poor and marginalised people.”

“In the states where BJP is in power, schemes have been implemented on the ground. The government at the Centre has launched several welfare and developmental schemes in the country,” he said.

Besides Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders were present during the foundation stone laying function of the university in Azamgarh.

Azamgarh is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency.

(With agency inputs)