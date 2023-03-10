State urban devpt dept asks 10 municipal corporations to expedite works

The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department has directed 10 municipal corporations, including that of Lucknow, to expedite works under the Smart City projects to claim the required budget from the Centre.

(HT File)

As such, these municipal corporations will have to spend the total amount of ₹1,568 in that time limit out of which 50% amount ( ₹784 crore) has to be given by the Central government and the remaining will be shared by the state government, said an official of the state urban development department.

Apart from expediting the projects, these municipal corporations have also been directed to come up with proposals for seeking funds from the Centre. Such directives have been issued as after June, the Centre will stop the release of funds and the amount thus earmarked for the purpose would lapse.

An official of the state urban development department, on condition of anonymity, said, “Under the Smart City Scheme, the work is going on in 10 cities of Uttar Pradesh and this will have to be completed in four months, i.e., by June this year. All these cities will have to spend ₹1,568 crore during this period. The reason behind this is that after June, the Centre will issue no more funds. As such, the municipal corporations have been directed to provide proposals for seeking the remaining funds from the Central government besides completing the ongoing works. If the proposals are not sent on time, the funds could lapse.”

After this period, the central government will stop giving money and the state government will have to get the remaining work done at its own expense. The Urban Development Department has instructed the concerned municipal corporations to expedite the completion of the remaining work, said the official.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Government has selected 10 cities of UP namely Lucknow, Moradabad, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Jhansi, Varanasi and Bareilly in the Smart City project.