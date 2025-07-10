State-of-the-art Vande Bharat upkeep hub coming up in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Northern Railway (NR) is setting up a state-of-the-art maintenance hub for Vande Bharat trains in Lucknow, aimed at boosting efficiency, punctuality and quality of high-speed train services in the region, said the Railways. DRM Sunil Kumar Verma directed railway personnel to maintain high safety standards and prioritise passenger comfort and security at all times. (Sourced)

On Thursday, divisional railway manager (DRM) Sunil Kumar Verma inspected the upcoming North Coaching Complex at Charbagh, which will serve as a dedicated maintenance facility for these semi-high-speed trains.

“The facility, currently under construction, will include advanced infrastructure such as maintenance pit lines, electric sheds, water supply networks and comprehensive waste & water management systems. Once operational, the complex will enable local servicing of Vande Bharat trains, reducing turnaround time and enhancing service reliability,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, NR, Lucknow.

“Lucknow station is being developed to cater to the future demands of high-speed rail. This new complex reflects Northern Railway’s long-term vision and commitment to upgrading passenger services,” said the DRM.

He also conducted a window trailing inspection of the Lucknow–Jaitipur section on the Lucknow–Kanpur rail line to assess safety, operational efficiency and passenger amenities.

During the journey, key points such as point no. 142A and level crossing No 17C were inspected, along with signal systems, level crossings and safety installations. At Jaitipur station, he reviewed the relay room, signal panels and station superintendent’s office.