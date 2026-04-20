New Delhi, The heatwave conditions forecast for parts of northwest, north and central states of India over next four to five days prompted Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand governments on Monday to announce measures to deal with the soaring temperatures.

States roll out measures to tackle heatwave conditions; rain fury kills one in Assam

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Meanwhile, in Assam, at least one person died, and normal life was severely disrupted in the state capital after torrential overnight rains triggered widespread flooding, leaving roads submerged, homes inundated and traffic paralysed across the city.

The India Meteorological Department said isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and scattered pockets of East Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave conditions on different dates between April 20 and April 25.

The Jharkhand government announced a change in school timings from April 21 in view of the heatwave-like conditions, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said coordinated and time-bound action has been ensured at all administrative levels to tackle the heatwave.

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{{^usCountry}} He said arrangements are being made to meet a peak electricity demand of around 34,500 MegaWatt, with all thermal power plants operating at full capacity, while replacement of old meters with smart meters has been temporarily halted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said arrangements are being made to meet a peak electricity demand of around 34,500 MegaWatt, with all thermal power plants operating at full capacity, while replacement of old meters with smart meters has been temporarily halted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of heat, including sprinkling water on roads, setting up shaded areas, organising health check-up camps at industrial and construction sites, and ensuring treatment facilities for heatstroke patients in hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of heat, including sprinkling water on roads, setting up shaded areas, organising health check-up camps at industrial and construction sites, and ensuring treatment facilities for heatstroke patients in hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that free drinking water will be provided at tehsils, farms, hospitals, and anganwadi centres, while measures are also being taken to protect livestock and wildlife, including implementation of heat action plans in zoos and sanctuaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that free drinking water will be provided at tehsils, farms, hospitals, and anganwadi centres, while measures are also being taken to protect livestock and wildlife, including implementation of heat action plans in zoos and sanctuaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With heatwave conditions gripping the state, Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With heatwave conditions gripping the state, Prayagraj recorded the highest temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said. {{/usCountry}}

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Several cities across the state witnessed maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, indicating intense heat conditions. Varanasi recorded 44.0 degrees Celsius, while Banda and Sultanpur were also among the hottest places.

Other major cities, including Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Agra and Aligarh, also recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius, all above normal levels.

In the national capital, a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius was recorded, 2.7 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the seasonal average.

With the 'yellow' alert of heat wave issued for April 20 to 22 in northwest, central and southern parts of Jharkhand, the state government announced revised timings for schools.

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Under the new schedule, students from kindergarten to class 8 will attend school from 7 am to 11.30 am, while senior pupils from class 9 to 12 will continue classes till noon, an order by the education department said.

The districts facing heat wave-like situations include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

In Rajasthan, Kota was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Barmer recorded a day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, while Alwar and Chittorgarh recorded 41.6 degrees each. Phalodi registered 41.2 degrees, Jaisalmer 41.1 degrees and Bikaner 40.6 degrees.

Officials said temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days amid intensifying heat conditions across the state.

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In Haryana, the maximum temperature settled above normal in several parts with Narnaul being the hottest place at 42 degrees Celsius, the meteorological office said.

The maximum temperature in Narnaul was nearly five degrees above normal.

Neighbouring Punjab also witnessed above-normal temperatures. Bathinda was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also braved the heat as the maximum temperature settled at 38.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The IMD, meanwhile, said, "Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during April 20-26; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during April 20–22; Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during April 20-24; coastal areas of Gujarat on April 24 and April 25.

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It forecast moderate to intense thunderstorm activity over different states of south, central, east and northwest India on Monday.

In Assam, the state disaster management authority said a woman died after falling into a drain at Maligaon Chariali near the Northeast Frontier Railway headquarters amid torrential rains.

The state capital witnessed heavy rainfall through Sunday night and early Monday, leading to knee-deep water on most roads and reaching chest height in some areas.

As it was a working day, massive traffic jams were reported on almost all roads, with vehicles stranded due to flooded roads. Ambulances were stuck for hours, with patients facing severe hardship. Power cuts were also reported in many areas. PTI

PRK

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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