State-wide drive in U.P. to ensure uninterrupted power during festivals

Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma on Saturday launched a state-wide campaign titled ‘Maintenance Month’ to carry out preventive maintenance of electricity distribution system from October 1 to October 31 with a view to ensuring smooth power supply during upcoming festivals. The preventive maintenance will include checking oil level and load balancing of transformers and correcting the same, correcting loosely hanging overhead wires, poles, among others. (For Representation)

Launching the drive, he directed officials to ensure inspection of all 33/11 kv sub-stations, transformers and lines and remove the shortcomings that might be found for smooth functioning of the distribution system. “Carry out the preventive maintenance of sub-stations, transformers, overhead lines, poles etc in a planned and phased manner so that people get uninterrupted power supply during upcoming festivals,” Sharma told officials.

He, however, advised officials to avoid preventive maintenance during peak demand to avoid putting people to inconvenience due to the shutdown for work. The minister also asked officials to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventive maintenance and take action against the personnel if found ignoring the SoPs for preventive maintenance in future.

