STEM programme to expand to all secondary schools from 2025–26

The secondary education department has decided to expand the STEM programme, currently operational in government secondary schools from 2023-24, to all government-aided and self-financed secondary schools from the 2025-26 academic year. The expansion is being carried out under Samagra Shiksha (Secondary), said Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary for basic and secondary education. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with a digital learning platform featuring a user-friendly interface. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The programme was launched for students of government secondary schools with the aim of ensuring quality academic enrichment in Mathematics and Science. Its core objective is to provide Mathematics and Science teachers with additional academic support and teaching–learning materials, encouraging more effective, innovative, and participatory classroom practices,” he said.

Sharma added that the programme also focuses on developing grade-appropriate conceptual understanding among students through digital resources and improving learning outcomes in Mathematics and Science through regular practice.

“The programme will provide students of all secondary schools with high-quality digital STEM resources to foster curiosity, build confidence, and develop competencies needed for higher education. It will also promote digital learning through regular use of smart classrooms and ICT labs,” he added.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with a digital learning platform featuring a user-friendly interface. It offers free Mathematics and Science content for teachers and students, including videos, practice exercises, self-assessment quizzes, and unit tests. Aligned with the NCERT curriculum, the content also includes revision materials and bridge courses to support continuous student progress, he said.

He has issued a notice directing district inspectors of schools and joint directors to instruct principals and headmasters of all government, aided, and self-financed secondary schools to encourage students to register on the digital learning platform and to subsequently monitor its implementation.