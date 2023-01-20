Step up efforts to attract investment, top cos willing to invest in Ayodhya: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed progress of development projects in Ayodhya, Vindhyachal and Kanpur divisions with the MPs and MLAs of these regions and asked officials to step up efforts to attract investment.

He said many district-level investor conferences had received substantial investment proposals in the run up to the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

He said many globally and nationally renowned private companies, governments and religious organisations were eager to invest in Ayodhya.

He said under the PM’s guidance, India is witnessing a cultural and spiritual renaissance and the people across the globe were eager to see ‘divya bhavya, navya (divine, grand, new) Ayodhya’.

Citing an example, he said, “Barabanki has received investment proposals of over ₹800 crore” and said other districts should make similar efforts.

He said the districts should be connected with the main event of the GIS-2023 and local investors and entrepreneurs should be invited to the event to ensure everyone got Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance on the occasion.

He said, UP has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. He said all the MLAs under their respective Member of Parliament should prepare a sector-wise action plan for organising district investors’ conference.

He said the public representatives should introduce the potential of their area to investors and encourage investment. He said wide publicity should be given to the new industrial policies and discussions should be organised at universities, colleges, polytechnics and ITIs.

He said Sonbhadra and Mirzapur regions have a huge potential for tourism and added that after the construction of Maa Vindhyavasini corridor would provide great convenience to the devotees.

He said the carpets made in Bhadohi are globally liked and said planned efforts have been made to preserve and promote tribal culture. He said Kanpur division has been incredibly rich from social, cultural, historical, and industrial point of view.

He said there was a high demand for Kannauj perfume in many countries. He said a massive drain at Sisamau pouring into the Ganga has been blocked off. He said whole nation watched when the PM took a boat ride on the Ganga. He said good work was done in Kanpur division under ‘Namami Gange’ project