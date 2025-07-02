STF busts 1.20 cr cancer-drug smuggling racket in Lucknow, three held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted an interstate gang involved in smuggling high-value anti-cancer injections and arrested three of its active members from Lucknow. The accused were arrested by police from Lucknow (HT Photo)

“The team recovered 5,87,880 mg of Avastin injection, a critical and expensive oncology drug worth approximately ₹1.20 crore in the international market,” said STF in their release.

The arrest took place on Tuesday morning near Dubagga Chauraha on Mohaan Road under the limits of Kakori police station.

“The accused has been identified as Anmol Pal, a resident of Budheswar in Lucknow, Arun Yadav, hailing from Gaya district in Bihar, and Avdhesh Yadav, also a resident of Mohaan Road, Lucknow,” the release read.

Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and more arrests are likely.

An FIR has been registered at Kakori police station under sections 318(4), 280, 276, and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the local police.

Authorities have urged citizens to procure critical medicines only from licensed pharmacies to avoid falling victim to such frauds.

According to the STF, the gang was smuggling Avastin injections illegally sourced from Bihar into Lucknow and nearby districts. The drugs, typically used for cancer treatment and requiring strict cold chain maintenance, were being trafficked without any regulatory clearance.

The accused were reportedly operating the racket by repackaging expired or misused injections using counterfeit labels and forged seals. These drugs were then supplied to unauthorised clinics and distributors, putting patients’ lives at risk.

Along with injections, empty aluminum caps, plastic vials, labels, fake invoices, and other packaging material was recovered from the accused. The seizure suggests a well-organised operation, with possible links to a wider network of illegal drug dealers.

STF officials said the arrests came after specific intelligence inputs from Bihar indicated a surge in illegal movement of anti-cancer drugs. Further investigations are underway to trace the remaining members of the racket and the end-users of these counterfeit drugs.