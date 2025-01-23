STF inspector injured in Shamli encounter succumbs

Battling for life for nearly 36 hours, UP Special Task Force (STF) inspector Sunil Kumar (52) succumbed to bullet wounds suffered in cross-firing between police and four dreaded members of Saharanpur’s Kagga gang in Shamli district’s Jhinjhina area early Tuesday, senior officials confirmed on Wednesday. The four criminals were also gunned down during the encounter in the wee hours of Tuesday. File picture of STF inspector Sunil Kumar

Kumar rose to fame after being part of a team which gunned down dreaded Chambal brigand Ambika Patel alias Thokia in the jungles of Chitrakoot in 2008.

UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar and additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash along with entire police fraternity expressed grief over the death of the STF inspector. They stated that he has presented an example of courage and devotion towards his service while giving supreme sacrifice fighting the criminals.

The ADG further said that Sunil Kumar, who was leading the team, was critically wounded as he suffered three bullet injuries in the stomach in the cross-firing that lasted for about 40 minutes during the wee hours of Tuesday. He said Kumar was initially rushed to the Amrit Dhara hospital of Karnal in Haryana from where he was referred to a superspeciality hospital in Gurugram.

He said Kumar was kept under close observation of doctors for 24 hours after being operated on Tuesday afternoon but his condition suddenly deteriorating since Wednesday morning when his blood pressure dropped drastically, and kidneys were giving no output. He said Kumar was kept under observation in the Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU) and declared dead at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Another police official, who was deployed for his treatment in a Gurgaon hospital, said that Kumar’s gall bladder was removed due to bullet wound, another bullet caused injury in his large intestine following which some part of it was removed while the third bullet pierced through liver and stuck in the back portion of the body and doctors left it inside. He said the body will be taken back to Meerut for cremation after carrying out postmortem examination by a medical board till late Wednesday night.