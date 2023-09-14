Storm passes but Lko localities still under the weather

Even days after a rainstorm, several areas in the state capital continued to remain under water on Wednesday.

At Faizullaganj, around 30 colonies were still inundated. The worst-hit were Shaym Vihar, IIM Road, Raipur, Preeti Nagar, Gaurbith, Lohra Mau, Millat Nagar, Daudnagar, Mama Colony and Shiv Shakti Nagar. (Sourced)

Rainwater was yet to recede completely in localities on Raebareli Road and Dewa Road, and at Faizaullaganj, Sarojini Nagar and Khurdahi Bazar on Sultanpur Road.

“There is no way for the water to drain out. Colonies here stink and have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents are fearing outbreak of water-borne diseases,” said Mamata Tripathi, who lives in Faizullaganz and is a social worker. “Snakes were also found in several houses here,” she added.

People in the area were also seen using a mattress as a boat to commute.

Manoj Upadhyay of Daudnagar Colony claimed that his son was unable to attend school because of the water. According to Akash Kanojia of Lohramau, there was so much water that young toddlers risked drowning. His younger sibling is a fifth grader and was unable to attend school on Tuesday to take an exam. Amit Chaubey’s younger brother from Faizullaganj II Millat Nagar Road was unable to write his half-yearly Class 10 examination.

Anju Varshney of Nehru Enclave said, “Even though water has receded from lanes, a big plot at the Enclave is filled with water and is now a fertility centre for mosquitoes and insects.”

On Monday early morning, as rainwater inundated basements of high-rises elevators were rendered useless. Several of them still remained dysfunctional. “Lifts are temporarily working and some of them are yet to be functional. Water in the basement is yet to be pumped out,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartments in Jankipuram.

