News / Cities / Lucknow News / Stray bull takes refuge in SBI branch to escape cold

Stray bull takes refuge in SBI branch to escape cold

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Two bulls were fighting outside the bank. When one chased the other towards the bank entrance, the open door allowed it to enter. Luckily, the incident occurred at a time when there were fewer customers, says chief manager

KANPUR In a freak incident, a stray bull entered the main branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Shahganj locality of Unnao on Wednesday, causing a stir among the staff and customers. A 30-second video purportedly showing the animal roaming freely inside the branch office went viral on social media.

The bull inside the branch office. (Sourced)
The bull inside the branch office. (Sourced)

The bank’s security guard managed to escort the bull out, providing relief to the startled people.

In the footage, customers and bank staff could be seen reacting to the “unexpected intrusion”, while trying to flee for safety.

“Two bulls were initially fighting outside the bank. When one chased the other towards the bank entrance, the open door allowed it to enter, creating a momentary commotion. Luckily, the incident occurred at a time when there were fewer customers in the bank,” said Gaurav Singh,the bank’s chief manager.

After a brief exploration, the bull exited on its own. Security personnel ensured the safety of everyone present during the unusual occurrence, he added.

In response to the viral video, Samajwadi Party (SP) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the clip, taking pot shots at chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The tweet questioned why a bull had reached the cash counter of the SBI branch, seeking an explanation.

