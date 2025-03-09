Stray cattle, illegal dairy farms thrive ‘unchecked’

Despite numerous complaints and efforts, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has failed to resolve the issue of stray cattle as they continue to roam the city streets, disrupting traffic flow and creating sanitation issues. Stray cattle block a street on Cantt Road in Lucknow (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Residents said the problem has only worsened. They claimed LMC only focused on some areas as places like Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Arjunganj, Sadar and Aashiyana were still struggling to tackle the issue. While LMC has cracked down on illegal dairy farms from time to time, the lack of consistent enforcement allowed such establishments to thrive, they added.

Rohit Srivastava, who lives in Manas Nagar, said stray cattle often blocked main roads in the area. “Every morning, I have to navigate my way through a herd of buffaloes. They occupy entire roads, block traffic, and sometimes even chase pedestrians.”

Similarly, Shalini Verma, a resident of Arjunganj, shared her concerns: “It’s not just about traffic. Stray cattle moving freely put commuters as well as themselves at risk.”

In areas like Sadar Intersection and Aashiyana, people said they had reported cattle wandering outside schools, hospitals, and markets.

Responding to the allegations, LMC’s animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma said consistent efforts were being taken up to resolve the issue.

Some said the civic bodies must intensify their crackdown on illegal dairies as they were crippling the city’s sanitation system.

Monti from Alambagh said drains in his locality were usually clogged as dairy owners discarded cattle waste directly into them. “Despite complaints, the authorities haven’t been able to stop the dairy,” he added.

On Saturday, LMC captured 19 buffaloes and a cow from illegal dairy farms in Manas City Colony and its nearby areas in Zone 7. Verma led the team that raided such establishments.

The animals were taken to the kanji house or shelter in Aishbagh. Owners would have to pay ₹3.90 lakh as fines to reclaim their animals, officials said.

‘Irregularities’ at kanji house

Even as 20 buffaloes and cows were brought to the shelter around 1 pm on Saturday, only 10 animals were spotted there during a visit by this reporter later on the day. While the assigned officer, Ram Kumar, was not found on duty, other staff refused to share the official register with records of impounded cattle and fine collections.

An LMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed, “Some officials do not fill details in the register properly. In some cases, cattle are released without documentation. There is a whole system that allows dairy owners get away without paying fines.”

When questioned, the animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma initially denied knowledge of the issue but later assured of an investigation into the matter. Additional Municipal Commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao said: “If there are reports of stray cattle, people can always reach out to us. If any official is found guilty of committing irregularities, then strict action will be taken.”

Only two cows per household

Under the Municipal Corporation Act of 1959, buffaloes are classified as polluting animals and are banned within the LMC limits. Residents can keep only two cows per household, provided that they hold a valid municipal licence.