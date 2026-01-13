Strong political will turned possibilities into results in UP: CM Yogi at Gorakhpur Mahotsav

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said governance backed by strong political will has transformed possibilities into measurable outcomes, asserting that Uttar Pradesh has moved beyond rhetoric to deliver real change. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav on Tuesday. (HT)

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Gorakhpur Mahotsav on Tuesday afternoon, the chief minister said the state has become “mafia-free” and “riot-free” and is progressing rapidly on the path of development.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh from what he described as a hub of crime and lawlessness into a model of security, development and good governance.

He said that Uttar Pradesh no longer makes promises but delivers results, adding that the development of Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj stands as a symbol of the state’s progress over the past eight years.

“The government’s firm resolve has brought comprehensive change across the state. Youth are getting jobs, farmers’ lives are improving, traders are conducting business without fear, and our sisters and daughters can move freely and safely,” the chief minister said, adding any attempt to threaten women’s safety is dealt with swiftly and strictly.

Drawing a contrast with the pre-2017 scenario, Adityanath said, “Earlier, Gorakhpur and the entire state were plagued by crime, extortion, poor roads, power shortages, filth, disease, and encephalitis. Today, the same region has emerged as a symbol of development and good governance.”

Referring to public health challenges, the chief minister recalled the neglect of encephalitis by previous governments. “When there was apathy, we protested on the streets. When we came to power, we took responsibility and eliminated encephalitis within two years,” he said, remarking that “mosquitoes and mafia are complementary — one harms the body, while the other damages society.”

Highlighting infrastructure development, CM Adityanath said Gorakhpur now boasts of four-lane and six-lane road networks along with improved air connectivity. “Earlier, it took eight to ten hours to reach Lucknow; now the journey takes just three-and-a-half hours. Air services now connect Gorakhpur to Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities,” he pointed out.

The chief minister claimed that investments worth thousands of crores in the state have generated employment for nearly 50,000 youths in Gorakhpur alone. “Without these investments, many young people would have been forced to migrate,” he added.

Adityanath also cautioned against excessive smartphone use, especially among children. “Handing smartphones to toddlers is almost a crime. It leads to stubbornness and depression,” he warned. He further advised citizens to remain alert against cyber fraud and refrain from using mobile phones while driving. “Good roads are meant for safe journeys, not for rushing towards the other world,” he remarked.

Describing Gorakhpur Mahotsav as a blend of “heritage with development,” the chief minister said the event provides a platform for hardworking artists, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs. He also extended greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, noting that millions of devotees visit the Gorakhnath temple during the annual Khichdi festival.

Six awarded ‘Gorakhpur Gaurav’:

CM Adityanath conferred the ‘Gorakhpur Gaurav’ award on six individuals for excellence in sports, science, agriculture, and social service. The awardees included international para-badminton player Shivam Yadav, mountaineer Nitish Singh, scientist prof Sharad Mishra, progressive farmer Avinash Kumar Maurya, and architect Ashish Srivastava. The chief minister also released the festival souvenir, ‘Abhyuday’.

Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan said the Gorakhpur Mahotsav has emerged as a major platform for artists and craftsmen. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said that crime has been eliminated in UP.

The event concluded with a devotional performance by folk singer and Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur.