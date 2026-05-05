Structural relocation: 4-storey hotel rolling back to make way for railway bridge in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A four-storey Asha Hotel in Gosainganj is undergoing an unusual transition. Facing partial demolition for the construction of a new railway bridge, the 22,000-sq-ft structure is instead being relocated entirely, rolling 40 feet backward from its original foundation without sustaining a single crack.

The building has been lifted using a network of jacks. Green hydraulic jacks hold the structure from below, while grey jacks —fitted with rollers — are used to move it forward. (HT Photo)

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The massive structural relocation – a rarity in crowded urban areas – began eight days ago. So far, the 25-room building has been successfully shifted 11 feet, with the remaining 29 feet expected to be covered over the course of the next month.

Remarkably, the ‘house on jack’ operation is being carried out while the hotel’s electricity and water supplies remain fully connected and functional, found a ground check by HT.

Hotel owner Shanti Sharan Mishra is relocating his entire building 40 feet backward from its original location. The measure in Anoopganj area of Gosainganj was prompted after the railways acquired around 10 feet of land for the construction of a bridge, a portion on which part of the hotel stood.

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{{^usCountry}} An approximate compensation of ₹1.5 crore has been paid to the owner. Typically, such acquisition leads to demolition of structures. However, in this case, instead of tearing down the building, the owner opted for complete relocation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An approximate compensation of ₹1.5 crore has been paid to the owner. Typically, such acquisition leads to demolition of structures. However, in this case, instead of tearing down the building, the owner opted for complete relocation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To execute this, a private building lifting and shifting service was hired. The entire structure is being moved from its base. So far, the hotel has been shifted 11 feet in six days. Workers say the remaining 29 feet will be covered within the next month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To execute this, a private building lifting and shifting service was hired. The entire structure is being moved from its base. So far, the hotel has been shifted 11 feet in six days. Workers say the remaining 29 feet will be covered within the next month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the process, the building has been lifted using a network of jacks. Green hydraulic jacks hold the structure from below, while grey jacks —fitted with rollers — are used to move it forward. Interestingly, the shifting process is being carried out without disconnecting electricity or water supply to the building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the process, the building has been lifted using a network of jacks. Green hydraulic jacks hold the structure from below, while grey jacks —fitted with rollers — are used to move it forward. Interestingly, the shifting process is being carried out without disconnecting electricity or water supply to the building. {{/usCountry}}

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A worker, Suraj, said the ground beneath the building is first excavated. Then, in a phased manner, green jacks are inserted beneath the walls and beams to lift the structure gradually. Once the entire building is elevated, grey jacks with rollers are placed on specially designed steel tracks laid underneath. The building is then pushed manually, allowing it to move slowly and steadily along the tracks.

Project manager, Taufeeq, said around 25 to 30 labourers are involved in the operation. Nearly 1,500 jacks are being used to carry out the shifting. He added that these jacks are specially manufactured in Jalandhar on request, with each jack capable of bearing a load of up to 100 tonnes.

Taufeeq also clarified that this is not the first such operation in Lucknow. “We have executed similar projects earlier as well. Another building of comparable size is scheduled to be shifted soon in Mohanlalganj,” he said.

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Addressing safety concerns, he said in case of any damage during the shifting process, the entire cost will be borne by the company. He added that a legal contract has been signed between the building owner and the agency to cover such contingencies.

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