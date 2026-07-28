Student bodies disown vandalism, seek release of peaceful detainees

PRAYAGRAJ Following the arrest of 10 people in connection with three FIRs registered over vandalism during student protests in Prayagraj on July 25, many student organisations have distanced themselves from the incidents of property and vehicle damage while demanding the release of those detained for participating peacefully in the agitation.

Protesters vandalising a vehicle during a protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Prayagraj, on July 25. (PTI Photo)

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The Pratiyogi Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation representing aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, on Tuesday said those who indulged in vandalism during the otherwise peaceful protest against alleged paper leaks had brought disrepute to the movement and should face legal action.

“Anyone who did not indulge in violence but has been detained by the police should be released. However, we do not support those involved in vandalism. Such elements often infiltrate peaceful demonstrations and ultimately weaken the movement,” said Prashant Pandey, the organisation’s media in-charge.

Ajay Samrat, vice-president of the Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha, also said his organisation did not support any violence during the protest and demanded immediate release of those arrested or detained, citing a Supreme Court ruling.

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{{^usCountry}} “If those arrested or held merely for participating in the protest are not released, we will launch a fresh agitation demanding their freedom,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If those arrested or held merely for participating in the protest are not released, we will launch a fresh agitation demanding their freedom,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“Those arrested had engaged in vandalism, and the state government is very clear on dealing strictly with them as per the law,” said a senior state government officer in Lucknow.

Prayagraj police had arrested 10 suspects accused of vandalising vehicles during the student protest at Civil Lines on July 25 and sent them to jail. Three FIRs were registered in connection with the incidents under Sections 191(2), 324(4) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The latest FIR was lodged on Monday (July 27) by a BJP leader, who alleged that his SUV was attacked and that he and his companions received death threats from unidentified miscreants.

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According to the complaint, Ravindra Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Nai Basti in Kydganj and the BJP Trade Cell’s regional co-convenor for the Kashi region, was returning home from Ashok Nagar on July 25 in his SUV along with his driver and a friend, Shekhar Jaiswal.

As the vehicle reached Subhash Crossing, where the student protest was underway, a group of protesters allegedly spotted the BJP flag displayed on the SUV and intercepted it. Jaiswal alleged that the mob pelted the vehicle with stones, causing extensive damage. He further claimed that some of the attackers attempted to forcibly enter the vehicle and issued death threats to its occupants. However, the driver managed to drive away, preventing any injuries.

On July 26, Civil Lines police registered two FIRs, including charges of attempt to murder, in connection with attacks on two vehicles during the protest.

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One complaint was lodged by Rohit Dwivedi, son of former Banda MP Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi, who alleged that miscreants vandalised his SUV and attempted to kill his driver.

In another case, Prashant Pathak, a BJP leader from Chakghat in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, alleged that his vehicle was attacked near Subhash Chowk after it was surrounded by protesters who noticed the BJP flag on the car. He claimed the attackers threatened to kill him, smashed the vehicle’s windows, damaged the car and fled with a laptop kept inside.