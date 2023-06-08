Lucknow’s Meha brings home all-India hackathon accolades

Twenty-one-year-old Meha Shukla, a student of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, was placed first in her category in a country-wide competitive hackathon.

Meha Shukla (Sourced)

The Namma Yatri Hackathon hosted by Juspay, was held in Bengaluru, and Shukla and her two teammates (from different institutions) were just one team among 1 lakh other teams participating from all over India.

It was an open initiative to encourage building innovative solutions to solve mobility issues and it brought together both professionals and freelancers. “The competition was fierce, with teams from all corners of the nation, each vying to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world challenges…It not only recognised our dedication and hard work, but also highlighted the remarkable talent and potential that exists within our educational institutions,” said Shukla of her experience at the hackathon.

“It was so great to interact with and work against so many people who all take the same level of interest in technology as me.”

The team of three worked on their code for a little less than a year before submitting it on May 30 - a solution for the infamous traffic congestions of Bengaluru, something Shukla was familiar with as she was doing an internship in the city at the time.

The trio were placed first in the ‘Open Bengaluru Issues track’, winning a cash prize of ₹50,000. Shukla has previously taken part in nine national and international hackathons and won a few as well.

“I have always taken an interest in technology, and these competitions help me gain experience as well as exposure,” she said.

