Students’ car stunts in Lucknow: Police begin probe after viral video

Taking note of multiple videos that went viral on social media late on Saturday night purportedly showing a group of students of a private college in Lucknow performing dangerous stunts in a convoy of over 30 cars, the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police on Sunday started a probe into the February 10 incident that took place after the farewell party of intermediate students. The incident took place on February 10 and its videos went viral on February 14. (For Representation)

Gyanendra Singh, ACP, BKT, said: “The matter has come to our notice. The videos are being verified and appropriate action will be taken as per law.” In a statement, the Lucknow Police said, “The BKT police are identifying those involved in the incident on the basis of vehicle registration numbers and CCTV footage. Necessary legal action will be taken once they are identified.”

Three videos of 34 seconds, 44 seconds and 17 seconds duration respectively purportedly show students sitting on car rooftops, hanging out of windows, overtaking each other and racing across a road. SUVs and hatchbacks formed the convoy. In one clip, the convoy is seen lined up along the roadside before cars begin moving one by one, with students peeping through the rooftop and leaning out of windows, cheering and waving their hands. Another video shows the vehicles speeding into an open field where the stunts continue.

The 17-second clip also captures two cars colliding while a reel is being shot. Though no major injuries were reported, the crash could have resulted in serious consequences. “The incident has once again raised concerns over reckless stunt culture among youth and the growing trend of filming risky acts for social media validation,” wrote an X user.