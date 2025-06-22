Students caught between state and central university admissions due to CUET delays

Delays in the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate results have created a dilemma for students, who are torn between securing admission in state universities or waiting for the CUET results — a gateway to central universities across the country. The situation has also become problematic for universities that have opted for the centralised admission process. For representation only (Hindustan Times File)

Most state universities in Uttar Pradesh have already begun the undergraduate admission process. For instance, Lucknow University commenced admissions in April.

According to the academic calendar issued by the state’s higher education department, the admission process in all state universities must conclude by July 24.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the CUET exam, released the provisional answer key for CUET UG on June 17, and the final results are expected to be announced soon. In 2024, the CUET UG results were declared on July 28. If the 2025 results are delayed similarly, many students may miss their opportunity to secure admission in state universities.

Mishika Gupta, 17, who appeared for CUET this year, expressed her concerns: “There are several universities and colleges that have already started admissions. Enrolling in a state university means paying the full semester fee, and if I get a good rank in CUET, I’ll have to go through the hassle of getting a refund. On the other hand, if I don’t secure a seat in a university of my choice through the centralised process, I might end up wasting an entire year. There should be some coordination between central and state institutions for the students’ benefit.”

Vishnupriya, 17, echoed similar concerns, calling the admission timeline “incongruous.”

“State universities are closing admissions even before CUET results are declared. I’ve already secured a seat in a college in Pune where the academic session will begin soon, but I’m still hoping to get into Delhi University. If that happens, I’ll have to start over. I’m lucky to have a backup, but many students don’t have that option,” she said.

Officials at central universities also shared concerns about the ongoing delays.

“The academic session is pushed back due to the delayed CUET results, which creates an admission crisis for many universities and causes unnecessary stress for students,” said Prof Amit Kumar Singh, Chairperson of the Admission Cell at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

Yashwant Kumar Virodai, spokesperson for Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), which has opted for centralised admissions for the first time, said the delay is affecting their process as well.

“The university chose centralised admissions to open doors to students nationwide. The results need to be announced soon so that students can make informed choices between state and central institutions,” he said.