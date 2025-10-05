Students of Kasturba Gandhi school allege assault, abuse

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Khujauli village have accused the principal and warden of assault and intimidation. Ten students submitted a complaint along with video evidence to Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G during the Tehsil Samadhan Diwas. Ten students submitted a complaint along with video evidence to Lucknow DM Vishak G during the Tehsil Samadhan Diwas. (For representation)

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the DM has formed a three-member probe committee headed by ADM (civil supply) Jyoti Gautam and directed the removal of the warden from her post pending inquiry. “The committee visited the school (today) and recorded statements of several students. They will revisit the school on Monday, and we await the final report,” the DM said.

The students had requested the removal of both the warden and the principal. Following their appeal, the warden has been temporarily removed until the investigation is completed.

At the Samadhan Diwas on Saturday, the DM noticed some girl students standing in line and personally spoke to them about the issue. The investigation will also include a review of CCTV footage and questioning of staff. The DM assured that strict action would be taken if school officials were found guilty.

The students alleged that the principal and warden physically assaulted them and forced them to sweep and mop floors. They claimed that some individuals visited the school at night, and students were beaten if they saw them, to prevent disclosure. Parents reported that their children recounted these incidents after returning home from holidays, and some even presented mobile phone evidence to the DM.

Following the complaints, the DM instructed the female naib tehsildar to record student statements and ordered the ADM (civil supply) to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report, including recommended action against the warden.