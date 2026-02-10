Students raise hygiene, water safety concerns at LU new campus

Students of Lucknow University’s law and management departments at the new campus in Jankipuram Extension have raised serious concerns over the poor condition of basic facilities, alleging that access to safe drinking water and clean washrooms remains inadequate despite repeated complaints to the authorities. Water cooler placed in unhygienic conditions raises sanitation concerns (Sourced)

Both departments function from the new campus, where students allege poor maintenance of washrooms and drinking water facilities. Water coolers have been found placed amid garbage, and in at least one water cooler at the law department, the total dissolved solids (TDS) level displayed was reported by students to be unfit for drinking.

Students also said that sanitary napkin dispensing machines have not been functional for the past few years. At the Institute of Management Sciences, the elevator has remained non-operational for a long time due to lack of maintenance.

Pranjali Singh, a first-year LLB student, said the girls’ washroom does not have basic amenities. “There is no proper water supply, flush systems do not work, and there are no locks on cubicle doors. This affects hygiene, privacy and safety, especially during menstruation,” she said.

Saloni Pandey, another first-year LLB student, said broken locks in the girls’ washrooms pose a privacy risk. “Basic facilities appear to be a luxury here. Cleanliness, water supply and proper arrangements should be ensured,” she said.

Sahil Khokhar, a third-year BBA IB student, said several toilet seats are broken and the washrooms appear rarely cleaned. “There is no handwashing facility. Even classroom windows are broken, causing issues with cold and dust,” he said.

Harshit Shukla, a first-year LLB student, questioned the lack of facilities despite high course fees. “Students in self-finance courses pay hefty fees, yet drinking water and clean toilets are missing. The TDS meter on the law department water cooler shows a high reading,” he said.

Aditya Pandey, a student associated with Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha, said repeated complaints to authorities have not led to any action. “The issues need to be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

VK Sharma, dean of student welfare, said responsibility for facilities is shared. “The works department looks after washrooms and drinking water in public areas, while deans and heads are responsible at the department level. The concerns have been conveyed to the concerned authorities,” he said.