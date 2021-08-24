Sultanpur family agrees to cremate son after second autopsy of body

LUCKNOW Three weeks after a man from Sultanpur refused to cremate the body of his son, who died in Delhi allegedly under suspicious circumstances and kept it in a deep freezer at home, a panel of doctors conducted a second post-mortem investigation in Sultanpur on Tuesday, following orders from the district administration.

SP (Sultanpur) Vipin Kumar Mishra said, “The second post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at the mortuary of the district hospital here around 2pm by a panel of three doctors under the chief medical officer. The doctors secured the post-mortem report. The family has now agreed to perform the last rites of the body.”

Shiv Pratap Pathak, a resident of Majhauan village, had kept the body of his son Shivank Pathak, 32, in a deep freezer at his home for the last 22 days. Shivank died in Delhi on August 1, allegedly under suspicious circumstances. The post-mortem of the body was conducted in Delhi and foul play was ruled out, but the father claimed that his son was murdered and had preserved the body in a deep freezer since August 3.

On Saturday, the district administration issued a notice to the father, asking him to cremate the body or face action. But no action was taken, allegedly after political intervention.

Shiv Pratap Pathak said that he hoped that the post-mortem report would uncover the truth behind his son’s death, “I am hopeful that the post-mortem investigation conducted here will bring out the truth behind the death of my son. I will continue my fight for justice to my son,” said Pathak.

Local representatives of political parties, including the BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), met Shiv Pratap Pathak last week and assured him of their support.