Sultanpur family elated at ‘damaadji’ Mohan’s elevation as MP CM

The family of nanogenarian Brahmdeen Yadav in Sultanpur’s Om Nagar locality in Uttar Pradesh is elated at BJP leader Mohan Yadav’s elevation as Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate.

MP’s CM-designate Mohan Yadav with his in-laws in Sultanpur during his visit here in August 2022 (File photo)

Hours after the announcement, the locality burst into joy for their “damaadji mukhyamantri (son-in-law as chief minister).”

That’s because the MP CM-designate’s wife Seema, a postgraduate in Geography, hails from the place. It took some time for the news to sink in for the Yadav family here. Like most others, they too hadn’t a clue about the likelihood of “damaadji’s” elevation to the top political post in the key Hindi heartland state.

“We had no clue whatsoever,” both Brahmdeen, who despite his old age – he would turn 97 in January-- as well as his youngest son Vivekanand, a sports teacher with the RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Sultanpur, admitted.

“There were so many names. Though damaadji had done a good job as the state’s education minister in the previous government, yet, his being named as CM pick was something we hadn’t imagined,” said Vivekanand.

In August 2022, when he was Madhya Pradesh’s higher education minister Mohan Yadav had last visited Om Nagar to meet an ailing Brahmdeen.

“Like her husband, Seema, too has an RSS background. Both were with ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student outfit of the Sangh. In fact, my sister first met Mohanji at an ABVP event in MP. The two were married in Ujjain in 1994 at a simple ceremony,” said Vivekanand. Like the rest of his family, Brahmdeen too had an RSS background.

Apart from Vivekanand, Seema’s other two brothers are Ramanand, the eldest one, a retired Indian Air Force official now based in Jabalpur and Sadanand, based in Rewa.

“What can I say? I am too happy and am very sure that damaadji’s stint would usher in growth both for MP and UP,” said Padma, Vivekanand’s wife.

