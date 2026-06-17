: After reopening the schools on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has revised the summer vacation period for schools operating under the control of and recognised by the Basic Education Council. An order regarding this has been issued by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary, Basic Education and Secondary Education Departments. Summer vacation in Basic Education Council schools in UP extended till June 24

According to the order, the summer vacation will now continue till June 24 each year and regular classroom teaching will commence on June 25. This arrangement will be effective from the year 2026.

Previously, the vacation period was from May 20 to June 15. In recent years, district magistrates often had to extend the holidays due to heatwaves; considering this, the government has taken this decision to ensure uniformity across the state.

To ensure a smooth resumption of academic activities after the summer break, all teachers, Shiksha Mitras (para-teachers), instructors, and non-teaching staff must be present at school on June 22, 23, and 24.

During these three days, tasks such as preparing lesson plans, making arrangements for the mid-day meal and textbook distribution, holding School Management Committee meetings, preparing Bal Vatika (early childhood education sections), cleaning the premises, kitchen, and toilets, ensuring the availability of sports equipment, making smart classrooms/ICT labs operational, and arranging for electricity and drinking water must be completed.

Mass yoga practice by teachers and students will be ensured in schools every year on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21). In accordance with the academic session defined under the RTE Act, teaching and learning activities must be conducted for at least 220 days in a year.

District magistrates have been instructed to keep this legal provision in mind before declaring holidays at the local level.

Officials have been asked to ensure compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act provision mandating a minimum of 220 teaching days in an academic session. The Director of Basic Education and the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council have been directed to issue necessary instructions and monitor implementation of the revised schedule.

Meanwhile, special events were carried out to greet the students on the first day of the new academic session. At some places, they were greeted with tilak (vermilion and sandalwood paste marks), while in others, they were welcomed with a shower of flower petals and sweets.

Under the ‘School Chalein Hum’ (Let’s Go to School) campaign, special focus was placed on increasing enrollment, ensuring regular attendance, and accelerating the teaching-learning process, spokesperson said. At the Primary School in Behta, located in the Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow, students were welcomed with roli-tilak. Teachers encouraged the children to attend school regularly. They also urged the students to bring along children from their neighborhoods who had not yet been enrolled.

The atmosphere on the first day at the Primary School in Banva, Barabanki, was filled with enthusiasm and warmth. Children were welcomed with a shower of flowers and tilak, and were served halwa-puri.

In the PM SHRI schools of the Shraddhanand Nagar area in Mathura, students were greeted with sweets.