Super structure of Ram temple to be made from Bansi Paharpur stones: Nripendra Mishra

LUCKNOW Around 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur stone would be used in the super structure (main structure) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has engaged around 1,200 artisans for carving the stones in Rajasthan and at the workshop run by the trust in Ayodhya to meet the of December 2023 deadline for the opening of the temple for devotees.

Construction work of the main structure has begun after the completion of the temple’s foundation and plinth work.

“The super structure of the temple is being constructed by using carved sandstones from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan,” said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, in a written statement issued recently.

“The carving and erection work of Bansi Paharpur stones has started and approximately 1,200 skilled technicians are engaged in mines, workshops for carving in Rajasthan and Shri Ram temple workplace (Ayodhya),” added Mishra.

The quality of stones and carving is being supervised by experts of National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bangalore, M/S CB Sompura and implementing agencies Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers.

Around 40% of the stone pillars have been carved and are ready to be installed, stated Mishra.

The trust has decided to procure white Makrana marble stone from Rajasthan for the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, flooring, arches, railing and door frames.

“Considering that darshan of Shri Ram Lalla for devotees will begin in December 2023, construction work of pilgrimage facilitation centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex has started,” added Mishra.

“As per the current estimate, total construction cost of the temple and complex will be approximately ₹1,800 crore,” he informed.

Ram Lalla is likely to be enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple on January 15, 2024, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

