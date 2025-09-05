Superintendent, staff bookedfor assaulting 16-year-old in Moradabad observation home

The superintendent of the government observation home in Moradabad, Mukesh Chaudhary, along with four staff members and 8-9 unidentified individuals, has been booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening a 16-year-old offender. The FIR was registered on Thursday on the orders of the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Amroha. Additional superintendent of police Akhilesh Bhadoria confirmed the registration of the FIR. (For representation)

According to officials, the case dates back to March 16, 2025, when Chaman, a resident of Tigria Bhud in Gajraula, was shot during a dispute at a petrol pump. The incident was captured on CCTV, and three accused were subsequently arrested based on the FIR. One of them was a 16-year-old, who was sent to the juvenile home in Moradabad on the court’s orders.

On August 22, when the minor accused’s mother visited him with an advocate, he broke down and alleged that he had been beaten inside the facility in the presence of the superintendent and staff. Reports said there were injury marks visible on his face. The next day, his mother, accompanied by the advocate, submitted a complaint to the Juvenile Justice Board in Amroha.

Taking cognisance of the matter, principal magistrate Aishwarya Chandra on September 3 ordered a medical examination, directed the district probation officer (DPO), Amroha, to probe the matter and instructed that an FIR be lodged. The magistrate also ordered the boy’s transfer to another correctional home for safety. He was subsequently shifted to Meerut.

The case, which has drawn concern within the prison administration after gaining public attention, was registered on a written complaint filed by DPO Rakesh Kumar at Gajraula police station.

Additional superintendent of police Akhilesh Bhadoria confirmed that the case had been registered against juvenile home superintendent Mukesh Chaudhary, staffers Aditya, Vishesh, Pankaj and Pramod, along with 8-9 unidentified individuals.

“The matter is under investigation, and further action will follow,” he added.

According to circle officer Anjali Kataria, the case has been registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 115(2), 191(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).