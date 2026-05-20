...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Surprise visit to Mayawati’s house by 2 Congress leaders sparks UP alliance buzz

Tanuj Punia and Rajendra Pal Gautam of the Congress, were turned back from Mayawati’s gated residence

Updated on: May 20, 2026 05:39 pm IST
By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Advertisement

An unscheduled visit by two Dalit Congress leaders to the Lucknow residence of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday sparked intense speculation about potential political realignments in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal said he had no knowledge about the visit. (X/VoiceOfBahujans)

Tanuj Punia, the Barabanki Lok Sabha MP and Rajendra Pal Gautam, who heads the Scheduled Caste department of the Congress, were turned back from Mayawati’s gated residence because they did not have an appointment.

Some suggested that the impromptu visit could have been a trial balloon for a new coalition. Punia rejected any such suggestion, insisting that their spontaneous gesture reflected their personal respect for the ageing community elder, and not politics.

“Gautam told us that Mayawati is a senior leader of our community...we should visit her to know about her well being. We decided to make an impromptu visit to her without prior appointment...Party leadership did not direct us to meet her. Since she is a big leader of the Dalit community, we visited her residence to know about her health. We could not meet her since she was busy,” Punia said.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal said he had no knowledge about the visit.

Mayawati has announced that her party will go solo in the 2027 assembly election in UP. The BSP only won one seat in the 2022 assembly election and drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. As the assembly elections draws near, Mayawati might redraw her strategy to regain lost ground in UP.

Some smaller political parties such as Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have already sent feelers to the BSP for a pre-poll alliance, said political observer SK Srivasatva.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said his party will continue the alliance with Congress in the 2027 assembly election. “The seat sharing in the assembly election will be done on the winnability formula,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times at the political bureau in Lucknow. Along with covering politics, he covers government departments. He also travels to write human interest and investigative stories.

mayawati
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Surprise visit to Mayawati’s house by 2 Congress leaders sparks UP alliance buzz
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Surprise visit to Mayawati’s house by 2 Congress leaders sparks UP alliance buzz
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.