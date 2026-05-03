Mayawati cites ‘widespread unease’ among people over commercial LPG price hike

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday criticised the central government over the hike in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹993 with effect from May 1. She said the government should continue the policy to keep the prices under control that it adopted during the recent assembly elections. BSP chief Mayawati said the government should continue the policy to keep the prices under control that it adopted during the recent assembly elections. (File)

In a post on X, the BSP chief said, “Amid the severe shortage of commercial cylinders in the country, the one-time hike of ₹993 in their price, and its impact on everyday life of the common people is dominating headlines across all media, including electronic.”

“There is apprehension that prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, petrol, and diesel, will certainly rise soon. It’s leading to widespread unease among people. Whatever the real cause—be it the America-Israel war on Iran or something else—the government had kept prices of petroleum products and such under considerable control, especially in view of the state assembly elections. If that policy is continued even now in the broader interest of public welfare and well-being, it would be appropriate for the nation’s good,” she said.

She noted that in Delhi too, the price of a commercial cylinder at the new rate would now exceed ₹3,000.

“Before allowing prices of petroleum products to rise in this manner, if the government assesses its impact on the majority of poor and middle-class people in the country already tormented by inflation and then formulates its policies, that would be better,” the BSP chief said.