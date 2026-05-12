Attack on BJYM leader has reignited debate on insecurity faced by Brahmins: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Monday flagged concerns over law and order following an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader from the Brahmin community in Lucknow. Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati. (FILE PHOTO)

The incident, she said, had reignited debate not only on the state’s security situation, but also on the neglect and insecurity faced by the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh.

“In this very context, the recent deadly attack on a young BJP leader from the Brahmin community in the (state) capital Lucknow has once again sparked discussions everywhere--not just about law and order, but also about how the Brahmin community in UP is not only neglected but highly insecure here, which is extremely worrisome,” she said in a post on X.

Drawing a contrast with her own tenure, Mayawati said that during BSP-led governments, all communities, including Brahmins, received justice and security under a strong law and order system.

Bhar­atiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Chetan Tiwari was shot at near his residence in Bazarkhala locality in Lucknow on Saturday night. The police said a long-stand­ing rivalry between two fam­il­ies allegedly cul­min­ated in the incident. The police have arrested the main accused.

Reacting to the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry on Sunday, Mayawati said it should have a positive impact on the welfare of the general public, especially the poor, labourers, farmers, and youths across all sections of society. Otherwise, people will view it merely as political adjustment and an added burden on government resources, she said.

Generally speaking, the expansion, contraction, or restructuring of the cabinet is more a matter of internal political deliberation within the ruling party, and therefore, it would not be appropriate to offer any critique or commentary on the recent expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet that took place yesterday, she said.