Survey flags inefficiency in UPPCL’s consumer complaint redressal system

A recent statewide survey has revealed significant dissatisfaction among power consumers in Uttar Pradesh regarding the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) complaint redress helpline 1912, raising concerns over its efficiency and transparency.

The findings of the survey, conducted across all 75 districts between August 25 and September 5 under the direction of energy minister AK Sharma, point to an urgent need for greater efficiency and transparency in handling consumer grievances.

The survey revealed that only 57% of electricity consumers are satisfied with the resolution of their complaints through UPPCL’s toll-free helpline, while 43% expressed dissatisfaction citing delays, incomplete resolutions or lack of follow-up. “Many times calls of 1912 are not picked up during the peak hours,” alleged many consumers.

The survey, which gathered feedback from over 13,000 consumers, paints a mixed picture of the state’s power grievance mechanism. Out of 13,090 consumers who provided feedback, 7,421 (57%) said they were satisfied with the resolution of their complaints. However, 2,366 consumers (18%) claimed their complaints were marked as “resolved” even though the issue remained unattended, while 2,530 (19%) reported that their problems were not resolved on time or that they received no update through the helpline.

The feedback was collected through follow-up calls to consumers who had lodged complaints via 1912, asking about the timeliness, accuracy and communication of the resolution process. “The 1912 service is a crucial bridge between consumers and the department. Continuous monitoring and feedback will help us make it more effective,” said energy minister AK Sharma.

Chairman Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti Shailendra Dubey said, “While the survey indicates that more than half of the users are satisfied, the remaining share reflects the need for better transparency and faster complaint handling to ensure that Uttar Pradesh’s power grievance redressal system meets public expectations.”