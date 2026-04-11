Survivors flag lapses behind 11 deaths in Vrindavan boat capsize

The deaths of 11 people in the Vrindavan boat tragedy point to a chain of negligence and mismanagement, with multiple lapses that could have been avoided. The tragedy might have been averted had basic safety measures, such as life jackets and limits on the number of passengers, been enforced.

Pontoon bridge on the Yamuna near KC Ghat in Vrindavan. (HT)

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There were no divers initially available for rescue, and the pontoon bridge was being dismantled using a JCB machine without adequate precautions or permission. Boat operations were not halted during the process, despite the evident risks.

There were also no clear regulations on the number of passengers allowed on a boat. A survivor said that more than 40 people had initially boarded one vessel; six were later shifted to another boat, but 38 people still remained on the ill-fated one, far exceeding its capacity.

Dredging work in the Yamuna was underway, and silt was being removed. As part of this, the pontoon bridge was being shifted sideways using a JCB. However, no cautionary measures were taken, nor were routine boat rides suspended. Boatmen were allegedly operating motorised boats without adhering to any prescribed norms.

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{{^usCountry}} Unaware of these dangers, the devotees chanting “Radhe Radhe” boarded the boat from Shringar Ghat towards the Devraha Baba Ashram. Survivors said repeated requests were made to the boatman to turn back, but the same were ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unaware of these dangers, the devotees chanting “Radhe Radhe” boarded the boat from Shringar Ghat towards the Devraha Baba Ashram. Survivors said repeated requests were made to the boatman to turn back, but the same were ignored. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lavish Kalra, one of the survivors, said the movement of the pontoon bridge had blocked the passage, leaving no safe route for the boat. Despite warnings, the boatman continued, leading to a collision with the shifting structure and the subsequent capsizing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lavish Kalra, one of the survivors, said the movement of the pontoon bridge had blocked the passage, leaving no safe route for the boat. Despite warnings, the boatman continued, leading to a collision with the shifting structure and the subsequent capsizing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FIR, lodged by sub-inspector Aakash Chauhan at Mant police station, fixes responsibility on contractor Narayan Sharma (52) and boatman Pappu alias Dauji (38) on the basis of statements recorded from surviving devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR, lodged by sub-inspector Aakash Chauhan at Mant police station, fixes responsibility on contractor Narayan Sharma (52) and boatman Pappu alias Dauji (38) on the basis of statements recorded from surviving devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, the open end of the pontoon bridge was being dragged with a rope using a JCB when the incident occurred. “At this point, we asked the boatman Pappu to turn back, but he paid no heed and negligently moved the boat towards the pontoon bridge being removed. The boat collided with it and capsised,” a survivor alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, the open end of the pontoon bridge was being dragged with a rope using a JCB when the incident occurred. “At this point, we asked the boatman Pappu to turn back, but he paid no heed and negligently moved the boat towards the pontoon bridge being removed. The boat collided with it and capsised,” a survivor alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR further states that contractor Narayan Sharma, a resident of the Mant area in Mathura, was undertaking the removal of the pontoon bridge without due permission or sanction. It also alleges that the boatman allowed passengers on board without providing any safety equipment or life jackets.

Survivors also alleged that the boat was carrying passengers beyond its capacity and that the boatman ignored repeated requests to stop and return. The combined negligence of the contractor and the boatman led to the loss of 11 lives, they claimed.

Preliminary findings indicate that the boat was overcrowded and lacked basic safety equipment. The contractor, meanwhile, is accused of negligence in the manner in which the pontoon bridge was being dismantled.

Mathura district magistrate CP Singh said no one found guilty would be spared and that a probe has been ordered. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Pankaj Kumar has been tasked with conducting the inquiry.

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According to a press statement issued by the Mathura police media cell on Saturday, a case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the two accused.

They were arrested near Jugal Ghat in Vrindavan at around 1 pm on Saturday, the statement added.

Police said the accident occurred around 3 pm on Friday near Kesi Ghat when the boat, carrying 38 devotees from Shringar Ghat towards Devraha Baba Ashram, collided with the pontoon bridge being moved by a JCB and capsized.

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