Suspended IPS officer surrenders in court

Lucknow: Suspended IPS officer Manilal Patidar, who was absconding for the past two years in a case related with abetment to suicide of a businessman in Mahoba district, surrendered in a Lucknow court on Saturday.

Additional district judge Lokesh Varun, in whose court Patidar surrendered, sent the suspended IPS officer to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The Uttar Pradesh home department had also announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any clue that could help in his arrest.

Patidar was superintendent of police, Mahoba, when he was booked on charges of abetment to suicide after the death of Indrakant Tripathi, who was owner of a stone crushing quarry.

Tripathi’s video went viral on social media on September 7, 2020, in which he had levelled serious allegations against Patidar.

In the video, Tripathi had said Patidar was forcing him to pay ₹5 lakh every month for running the business.

Tripathi had shot himself on September 9, 2020 and died in a Kanpur hospital on September 14 while undergoing treatment.

Patidar was suspended on September 9, 2020 and an FIR was lodged against him. Since then he was absconding.

The state vigilance department booked Patidar under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Later, the Mahoba police lodged another FIR against Patidar for not appearing before the court despite being declared an absconder.

In May this year, the state government had written a letter to the union ministry of home affairs recommending dismissal of Patidar from the Indian Police Service.