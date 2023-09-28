Suspense builds over ministerial berth for Chauhan, Rajbhar

LUCKNOW OBC leaders from east UP - BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan and SBSP’s Om Prakash Rajbhar - are vastly different in their approach.

Rajbhar has his critics, but the fact that BJP lacks a homegrown Rajbhar leader of his stature and mass appeal, makes him quite useful. (File Photo)

What unites them is the buzz, first about the likelihood of them becoming a minister in the Yogi 2.0 government and now the possibility of them missing the bus, after the humiliating loss in Ghosi bypoll, where Chauhan was the BJP candidate and BJP ally, Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, his main campaigner.

A section of party leaders, who were skeptical of their re-entry, now feel that these leaders have outlived their utility.

Both had quit the first Yogi government and joined hands with the opposition Samajwadi Party.

This became more than apparent, when addressing a meeting of Rajbhars in Chandauli on September 21, UP minister Anil Rajbhar, who has long been groomed as an alternative to SBSP chief, took a veiled swipe at OP Rajbhar.

“Agar Modi Yogi se judna hai toh seedhey judo, unse judne ke liye aapko kisi dalaal ki avashyakta nahin hai (you can connect with Modi-Yogi directly and don’t need a middleman for the purpose),” he told the gathering.

Anil hasn’t explained the intent of his remarks, but the word quickly spread that he wouldn’t have taken such a jibe take without the clearance of the BJP leadership.

Some BJP leaders admit that Rajbhar also comes handy in taking on some top opposition leaders like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with some sharp remarks, an ability that the ruling party would like to utilise in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls, now about six months away.

“Shraddh Paksha will set in from September 29. The fortnight of remembering one’s ancestors will last till October 14. Should any ministry expansion/reshuffle happen, it will be before or after the period,” a SBSP leader felt. Chauhan has been to Delhi twice to meet the BJP leadership, while Rajbhar has held two rallies in Bihar to target the Nitish Kumar government.

“The final decision on this would of course be taken by the BJP leadership but personally I have a hunch that Om Prakash has a better chance of making it to the ministry,” a senior BJP leader said.

A senior OBC minister in the Yogi government, however, said that Dara Singh’s Nonia-Chauhan community is also present in significant numbers in east UP. Another leader said though Dara’s case has weakened since the big loss in Ghosi, yet he too is a crucial part in BJP’s efforts to fortify east UP ahead of 2024 LS polls.

There is considerable speculation on the leader BJP would name for the MLC seat that has become vacant since party veteran Dinesh Sharma resigned after being made Rajya Sabha MP. Dara is said to be lobbying for being named as a candidate, a prospect that would considerably brighten his chances of becoming a minister. “There are many contenders for it (MLC seat),” a BJP leader said.

