Swaad UP Ka: ODOC aims to give UP’s unique flavours global identity

The state government is set to take a major step toward giving global recognition to the state’s rich culinary heritage. Through the “One District One Cuisine” (ODOC) scheme, traditional dishes unique to every district of Uttar Pradesh will be identified and developed in an organised, safe, branded and market-oriented manner, a spokesperson said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Special exhibitions of traditional dishes will be organised under the theme “Swaad UP Ka” during major events in the state. Along with this, strategies are being prepared to connect people with Uttar Pradesh’s traditional flavours through short films, digital promotion and branding campaigns.

This state government’s initiative is seen not only as a food-related programme but also as an effort linked to cultural heritage, tourism, employment and exports. The objective is to preserve taste and tradition while promoting local entrepreneurship, employment and exports. The UP Cabinet recently approved the scheme, according to a press release.

Under the scheme, district-wise dishes have been identified based on suggestions received from district magistrates, related departments, reputed institutions, colleges, universities and district industry centres.

The government is preparing to develop these traditional dishes to modern standards and take them to national and international markets.

To ensure quality, hygiene and food safety, district-wise and dish-wise “Standard Recipe Manuals” will be prepared with support from reputed institutions such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM).

The state government is also focusing on modern packaging and branding to make these dishes export-ready. With support from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), facilities like smart packaging, eco-friendly packs, QR codes, barcodes and nutrition labelling will be developed.

“This will help consumers get complete information about product quality and nutrition while enabling the state’s traditional dishes to reach larger markets,” a spokesperson said.

Under the scheme, local entrepreneurs and self-help groups will also be trained. Free training through reputed institutions will be arranged for packaging, designing, quality improvement and food processing.